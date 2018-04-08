Miller's tale: Aussie takes stunning Argentina pole

Termas de Río Hondo (Argentina) (AFP) - Australia's Jack Miller took a shock maiden pole position for the Argentina MotoGP on Saturday after a daring last-gasp lap in the damp of the Thermes de Rio Hondo circuit.

Miller, riding for the Pramac Ducati team, edged out Dani Pedrosa on a factory Honda with French rider Johann Zarco, on a Yamaha Tech 3, completing the front row.

"It was very wet, I almost fell several times," said 23-year-old Miller who clocked 1min 47.153sec with Pedrosa at 0.177sec back.

World champion Marc Marquez was 0.611sec off the pace on his Honda to stand at sixth in the time charts.

It's the first time since the race's appearance on the world championship schedule that the Spaniard had not taken pole position.

Italy's Andrea Dovizioso, on a factory Ducati and the winner of the opening round in Qatar last month, was eighth with teammate Jorge Lorenzo in 14th.

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi, on a Yamaha, was down in 11th spot.