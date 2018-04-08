Bastia (France) (AFP) - Five-time world champion Sebastien Ogier tightened his grip on the Rally of Corsica after Saturday's second day on the Mediterranean island.

Ogier pulls clear in Corsica

The Ford Fiesta driver goes into the closing day of the fourth leg of the world championship leading by over 44sec from Estonian Ott Tanak (Toyota) and Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai).

"We tried to control everything as much as possible, it wasn't easy," said the Frenchman, who added he has to remain "concentrated" behind the wheel on the final day.

Briton Kris Meeke, lying second with Neuville at the start of the tenth special stage, lost ground when going off the track after five kilometres.

Standings after Saturday's six special stages:

1. Sebastien Ogier-Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Ford Fiesta) 2hr 43min 07.7sec, 2. Ott Tänak-Martin Järveoja (EST/Toyota Yaris) at 44.5, 3. Thierry Neuville-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL/Hyundai i20) 44.6, 4. Esapekka Lappi-Janne Ferm (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 54.9, 5. Dani Sordo-Carlos del Barrio (ESP/Hyundai i20) 1:46.7, 6. Elfyn Evans-Phil Mills (GBR/Ford Fiesta) 1:49.8, 7. Andreas Mikkelsen-Anders Jaeger (NOR/Hyundai i20) 2:13.5,

Special stage winners

Ogier (SS1, SS2, SS3), Lappi (SS4, SS8, SS10), Loeb (SS5, SS6, SS9), Tänak (SS7, SS10)