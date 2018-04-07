Hartley tails F1 field in Bahrain practice

Brendon Hartley clocked the slowest time in practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix but believes signs are promising for the Formula One race.

New Zealander Hartley trailed the field in the second practice session in Sakhir, recording the slowest time of 1 minute 32.908 seconds.

He was more than 3sec slower than Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, who topped the time sheet narrowly from Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

Despite putting in more laps (38) than anyone in the 20-strong field at the 5.4km desert circuit, Toro Rosso driver Hartley couldn't eke anything extra out of a car which is on the verge of an upgrade.

Hartley was encouraged by the eighth-ranking from his French team-mate Pierre Gasly, whose car was fitted with new parts.

"It was a pretty productive day for the team," Hartley said.

"Pierre and I ran very different setups across the cars as we had new bits to test.

"We definitely seem a lot more competitive than in Melbourne and it looks positive for tomorrow."

Hartley was 15th in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix last month while Gasly failed to finish.

The New Zealander's car will be fitted like Gasly's for the rest of the weekend.

A third and final practice session on Saturday will be followed by qualifying. The race is on Sunday.