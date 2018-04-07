Sakhir (Bahrain) (AFP) - Lewis Hamilton created another social media storm on Friday when he backed the return of grid girls at this year's Monaco Grand Prix -? and then removed the post.

Gone girl: Hamilton deletes 'Thank you Jesus' grid girls post

The defending four-time world champion had posted a grab from another Instagram user, which had a picture of some grid girls and added ?Thank you Jesus?.

The picture-story was in support of the Monaco and Russian Grands Prix indicating they plan to defy Formula One?s decision to use ?grid kids? instead of girls this year.