Hartley 15th at Australian Grand Prix

Brendon Hartley has spent his opening race of the Formula One season at the tail of the field, eventually placing 15th in the Australian Grand Prix.

Kiwi driver Hartley at least made it to the chequered flag, placing him ahead of the five drivers who failed to finish.

However, his Toro Rosso car was clearly down on speed compared to the big guns, suggesting the 28-year-old may struggle to finish among the points in his first full season.

Beginning 16th on the 20-strong grid, Hartley dropped to the tail early on when called into the pits for a tyre change.

From that point, he only made ground in the standings when others were forced out.

One of those, on the 15th lap, was French team-mate Pierre Gasley because of engine problems.

Hartley began to get lapped at the midway point of the race and was the only driver to suffer that fate.

It was a bright opening round for Ferrari, with Sebastian Vettel first and Kimi Raikkonen third, sandwiching second-placed British defending champion Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes.

Hartley has work to do to match their speed in round two in Bahrain on April 8.

He drove the final four rounds for Toro Rosso last season, finishing 13th on debut in the United States. Two retirements were then followed by a 15th in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He became the first Kiwi to race in the elite class for more than 30 years.