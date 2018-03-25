Jamie Whincup is keen to ensure no other Supercar rivals get their hands on the Larry Perkins Trophy, calling for a review of the awarding of championship points at the Australian Grand Prix.

'Trying to polish a turd': Supercars winners not sold on GP points

The seven-time series winner is an outspoken advocate of maintaining the meet as a non-championship round of the Supercars circuit.

How ironic then that the Red Bull Holden Racing Team man would be the chief beneficiary of the sport's decision to award points at Albert Park.

Whincup won one race and claimed podium finishes in the other three at the Melbourne street circuit.

Winning yet another trophy hasn't changed his mind on the matter.

"As predicted it didn't make the racing better," he said.

"We were late getting out there for every session. We're a support category, which we always will be here.

"It was touch and go whether we were going to get the whole race in. If we don't get full races we've got to question whether (points) should be a part of it.

"It's great coming here. It's really critical for the championship that we're here in front of the big stage. We're thankful to be here.

"After the weekend we'll test whether the championship points were a good thing or a bad thing.

"I don't think it's a bad thing having one round a year that's not part of the championship."

David Reynolds, who became the fourth race winner of the weekend by taking out a shortened Sunday sprint, agreed in his typical blunt manner.

"We're governed by Formula One so we don't really have a say," he said.

"It's trying to polish a turd; we're trying to make the best thing out of what we've got."