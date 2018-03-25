Whincup on top at Supercars Aust GP

David Reynolds became the fourth Supercars race winner at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, as Jamie Whincup claimed the inaugural Larry Perkins Trophy for best performer from the marquee meet.

Jamie Whincup is a seven-times winner of the Supercars championship.

A dramatic weekend, headlined by a first win by Scott Pye on Saturday evening in the wet and dark, concluded with Whincup on top, just as he's been for most of the last decade.

The seven-time series champ added the newly-minted trophy to his already overflowing collection of silverware after four podium finishes around the Melbourne street circuit.

They were much-needed.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team legend arrived at Albert Park in 18th place in the championship after a painful season opener in Adelaide - including a first did not finish in more than 100 races.

He leaves in sixth place, and while there's a renewed positivity for his championship defence, he was more annoyed at missing another race win.

"It's sweet and sour at the moment. I'm filthy at myself for a shocking fourth race. I fluffed the start," he said.

"I was still working out my drink bottle ... I had the big panic, dumped the clutch and bogged down.

"But it's a great trophy. It'll look great at the workshop."

On Sunday, an already short sprint race was further reduced by a safety car from James Golding's mechanical failure.

Whincup started from pole but yielded position to Reynolds off the line and to second-place finisher Nick Percat several turns later.

Reynolds stayed clear of trouble to become the fifth individual race winner of the season.

"I got a good start and led the race from there. Everything went to plan with no dramas," he said.

"From the battle we had in the wet yesterday, it's a good way to finish the weekend."

The larrikin figure celebrated with a 'shoey' on the podium.

"You stand on the podium and they play the Formula One music and I felt like Daniel Ricciardo for a second," he joked.

Heading to the third meet of the season, in Tasmania in a fortnight, Reynolds sits second on overall points behind leader Shane van Gisbergen.

The Kiwi had the most exciting drive of Sunday, beginning last after a horror show in qualifying but finishing 13th.

James Courtney and Rick Kelly were early exits from the race after the Holden man got tangled up with Golding and Tim Blanchard.

Chaz Mostert finished his up-and-down weekend with a fourth-place finish ahead of fairytale Saturday winner Pye in fifth.

Pye dedicated his first victory in 166 Supercars races to his late father.

SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP RACE SIX RESULTS

1. David Reynolds (Holden)

2. Nick Percat (Holden)

3. Jamie Whincup (Holden)

4. Chaz Mostert (Ford)

5. Scott Pye (Holden)

6. Fabian Coulthard (Ford)

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS AFTER SIX RACES

1. Shane van Gisbergen (Holden) - 486

2. David Reynolds (Holden) - 437

3. Scott McLaughlin (Ford) - 425

4. Chaz Mostert (Ford) - 416

5. Scott Pye (Holden) - 397

6. Jamie Whincup (Holden) - 379.