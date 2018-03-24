Hartley 16th on Melbourne GP grid

Brendon Hartley will start 16th on the grid for the opening round of the Formula One season in Melbourne.

The rookie Kiwi driver narrowly missed out on the second round of qualifying for the Melbourne Grand Prix on Saturday, with the five slowest cars in the 20-strong field eliminated in the first round.

Hartley was just 0.029sec slower than 15th-ranked Force India driver Esteban Ocon.

It was a disappointing qualifying session for Hartley's Toro Rosso outfit.

Team-mate Pierre Gasley made a mistake and will start 20th on the grid.

Both drivers had earlier impressed in the final practice session, with Hartley the 12th-quickest and Frenchman Gasley 13th.

The pair are beginning their first full season of F1, with Hartley having impressed enough when called in by Toro Rosso for the final four rounds of 2017.

By doing so, he become the first Kiwi to race in the elite class for more than 30 years.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton was quickest in the opening round of qualifying.

The Briton's time of 1min 22.824sec was 0.272sec faster than second-ranked Ferarri driver Kiki Raikkonen and 1.708sec ahead of Hartley.