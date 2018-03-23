Hartley 16th-fastest at Melbourne GP

New Zealand driver Brendon Hartley has clocked the 16th-fastest time in practice on the first day of the Formula One season.

Hartley was 18th-quickest in the opening practice session in Melbourne on Friday before improving two spots in the second session.

It was a busy day for the 28-year-old, who is beginning his first full F1 campaign after joining Toro Rosso for the last four rounds of 2017.

He clocked 41 laps of practice in the late afternoon session - two more than any other driver in the 20-strong field.

His best lap time of 1 minute 25.925 seconds was nearly 2sec slower than world champion Lewis Hamilton, who topped the session in his Mercedes.

Briton Hamilton was 0.127sec faster than Belgian Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Hartley's team-mate Pierre Gasly of France was 11th-fastest in the first session but was 17th-quickest later.

A third practice session is followed by qualifying on Saturday.

The first race of the 21-round championship is on Sunday.