Ricciardo sticking to guns ahead of gruelling F1 season

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he didn't feel the need to take his pre-season training to yet another level this year, despite heading into the equal-longest calendar in F1 history.

Last year’s pre-season involved a brutal training regime to prepare for the new cars, with F1's technical regulation revamp aimed at making the cars faster and more furious for a tougher overall challenge for the drivers.

Then, Ricciardo spent his off-season between Perth and Los Angeles, his trainer Stuart Smith putting him under maximum pressure.

"One of the toughest sessions that he completed was an aerobic conditioning (running) session," Smith said.

"That was six 3-minute fast running efforts with a 3-minute recovery between efforts. That session was done in the middle of the day on a hot Perth Summer day with very little wind!"

Ricciardo did the same this year, though an additional short trip over to New Zealand to attend fellow F1 driver Brendon Hartley's wedding – the pair also getting a chance to do some mountain biking.

"I felt I was in a good place last year and I think from what I learnt last year, trying to do a couple things differently but for the most part, it was a similar approach," Ricciardo said.

"So I did some training in LA and a few marketing appearances. It was a good combination of work, and I don't want to say leisure but the training is pretty easy out there."

The 28-year-old, though, will need to be in peak fitness with his Red Bull team likely a close match for frontrunners Mercedes and Ferrari.

Ricciardo made the best of his team's slow season start last year, taking a fifth career win in a chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix after he passed three cars in one move at the safety car restart, a move later voted as the season's best.

The Australian also took an additional eight podiums, one of which was 'that victory that got away' – a gearbox oil pressure issue in Singapore costing him half a second a lap to eventual race winner, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, during the milestone 10th edition of the event.

And while fans were treated to a thrilling spectacle, including a first-ever wet start, multi-million dollar Turn one crash and an entertainment line-up featuring Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande, OneRepublic, and more, Ricciardo left the Marina Bay Street Circuit frustrated, stating "I can't win the bloody thing!"

"Obviously, second is not a bad result," said Ricciardo, his podium last year his fourth-straight at the fan favourite event since 2014.

"But I wasn't actually that happy with my race. I think I do have it in me to win there but I'll have to wait [until September for another shot]."

This weekend's Australian Grand Prix will be Ricciardo's 130th F1 start, with his best result on home soil a fourth place taken in 2016.