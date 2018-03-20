Ricciardo says F1 title window still open

On paper, off contract Daniel Ricciardo's Formula One future appears uncertain.

But the Red Bull star knows exactly what he wants in 2018 ahead of Sunday's season opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne - a maiden championship.

The 28-year-old believes the world title window is still open this season, and he is convinced he can claim it in what looms as a pivotal year for the Australian.

"I still want to fight for that title," he told The Guardian.

"Wanting it is one thing but just being in the fight is the minimum I would ask.

"I am in a window now where I still feel young enough to have the fearless approach, but old enough in terms of experience so that over a championship if I had the car, I could win when I could and take points when I could.

"In a fight I believe I have the tools to win. I believe I can get it done with the right material."

Red Bull have given Ricciardo a deadline to decide whether he wants to stay in 2019 after the Australian failed to follow the lead of teammate Max Verstappen who recently re-signed until 2020.

Ricciardo is reportedly set to resume contract talks in April.

While Ricciardo has been linked to a move to Mercedes, it is understood he will re-sign if he can finally unlock his Red Bull car's potential in 2018 - starting with Sunday's season opener at Albert Park.

Ricciardo has been encouraged by recent testing results for Red Bull's new 2018 car RB14.

"Trust the car, trust the brakes, just go," Ricciardo said of his 2018 approach.

"It is a calculated but fearless approach.

"I am going to try and if it doesn't work, it doesn't work.

"I will be happier if I crash by trying than not trying and running around behind the same guy for 70 laps."

Ricciardo has won five races with Red Bull since being promoted to their senior team in 2014, outscoring his teammates in all but one season.

The Australian's first priority is bouncing back from a disastrous 2017 Australian Grand Prix plagued by technical failures.

"We were all putting our hand up saying 'my fault' last year so this year is definitely time to get what we deserve in Melbourne, or rather, get what we came for - that sounds better," Ricciardo told the Red Bull Racing website.