Rider escapes crippling injury despite horror crash

France's Valentin Debise is fortunate not to have suffered a career-ending injury after a terrifying crash at the Daytona 200.

The M4 Ecstar Suzuki rider was leading on the 10th lap of the circuit when disaster struck.

Debise was flung high into the air when his turn into a dogleg corner saw the bike whip out from behind him.

Fans watched in horror as the Frenchman's body spun 360-degrees in the air before slamming down hard on the road below.

The impact resulted in a compression fracture of the third lumbar vertebra, with Debise rushed to nearby Halifax Medical Center shortly after the incident.

The 26-year-old was to be fitted with a brace and thankfully, is expected to make a full recovery after being released from hospital.