Craig Lowndes is confident his Holden has the speed to compete for Supercars podiums in 2018.
Lowndes has mojo back for Australian GP round

Rider escapes crippling injury despite horror crash

7Sport /

France's Valentin Debise is fortunate not to have suffered a career-ending injury after a terrifying crash at the Daytona 200.

Luke Beveridge says fabricated article has thrown his team off focus
Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
Police narrow down suspects after Inglis racist slur
Socceroos arrive in Norway ahead of friendly match
Mitchell Starc and Mitch Marsh nursing injuries
Benji Marshall celebrates birth of new son and being back with the Tigers
Kyrgios honoured to be named for Team World
Kyrgios honoured to be named for Team World
99-year-old named Commonwealth Games member
Aldridge scores 19 in 4th to fuel Spurs past Golden State
Okon quits the Mariners
Pressure doesn't affect Thurston
Cowboys unsure on Morgan fitness
 

The M4 Ecstar Suzuki rider was leading on the 10th lap of the circuit when disaster struck.

Debise was flung high into the air when his turn into a dogleg corner saw the bike whip out from behind him.

Fans watched in horror as the Frenchman's body spun 360-degrees in the air before slamming down hard on the road below.

Scary stuff for Debise at Daytona 200. Pic: Fox Sports

The impact resulted in a compression fracture of the third lumbar vertebra, with Debise rushed to nearby Halifax Medical Center shortly after the incident.

The 26-year-old was to be fitted with a brace and thankfully, is expected to make a full recovery after being released from hospital.

