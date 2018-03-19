M4 Coupe a bark from BMW's alluring past

Today's road test is brought to you by the letter M and the number 4.

The BMW M4 Coupe takes inspiration from the marque's alluring past.

A useful letter, we'd all agree. It helps turn Andy into Mandy, and is the difference between ice and mice. Handy to know when you're making a gin and tonic.

But this letter holds a special significance for German marque BMW.

Not just because it accounts for a third of their name (and the motor part, at that) but because the versatile M has come to represent the very best, the very essence of this desirable marque.

BMW's M-Sport division has been taking one of the world's sportiest and most evocative brands and making it even more so since the 1960s, when the letter was originally used to identify the company's motorsport involvement.

But where there's speed, there's a need - and by the early 70s the M Sport division had started turning out performance enhanced, road-going hot rods, albeit with a complement of just 35 employees.

It's fair to say things have picked up speed since then. Today M Sport accounts for a growing percentage of the marque's overall sales and last year tipped beyond 80,000 global sales.

Australians, of course, are big buyers of these factory-enhanced hot-rods from the big German brands - BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz.. And with good reason. They not only deliver tremendous brand cache for those who can afford to stand out from the crowd, but the ballistic performance is married to surprising everyday practicality.

The M4 Coupe tested here is a perfect example.

Recently updated as part of a mid-model refresh, this new M4 Competition delivers thunderous performance from its twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine - 331 gaudy kilowatts and a 0-100km/h sprint time of just four seconds - yet it can still double as a very refined, practical everyday conveyance.

Despite its two-door configuration, the M4 happily delivered enough boot space for at least two sets of golf clubs and a back seat able to accommodate two adults in the sculpted rear pews - one them my 190cm son.

If you need more family friendliness, there's always the more conventional four-door M3 sibling - identical in just about every way except for that raking, slinky rear pillar of the coupe.

For this update, BMW has rolled out some interesting variations from the standard M4.

One is the M4 Pure Coupe - which gets all the performance but less of the fruit for a very tasty $139,900 starting price - $10,000 less than the "standard" M4.

Step up a few grand in price and you'll get the M4 Competition, tested here - which delivers an additional 15 kilowatts, and a handful of dynamic enhancements, for a modest additional spend.

That seems like decent value for a stiffer suspension - the Competition's most compliant setup is equivalent to "Sport" mode in the standard M4 - and it also gets further tweaks to the adaptive M Sport suspension settings.

Some fabulous M Sport leather seats with weight-saving cutaways and glossy black exterior trims, including badging, tailpipes and kidney grille complete the Competition upgrade.

Of course, this combination of fire and finesse doesn't come cheap - the full-cream M4 Competition is more than twice the price of the basic 420i coupe upon which it is based..

But even in its more raw form, the M4 offers some impressively civilised traits.

The brilliant, sculpted front bucket seats engulf the driver and passenger in supple leather and are able to be adjusted in a multitude of ways to achieve the perfect position. They look great, too - particularly at night when the illuminated M4 logos in the seat-back are a beacon in the dark, carbon-and-leather clad cockpit.

Instruments are distinctively "M" - thanks to the LED light displays at the top end of the tachometer scale that adjust the red-line upwards as the engine reaches optimum operating temperatures.

BMW's once-controversial i-Drive, now in its sixth iteration, adds functionality via an app-style tiled layout that is particularly easy to operate - either via the rotary control dial or using voice recognition.

Of course, in everyday driving the opportunity is rare to use this car to anywhere close to its awesome potential. Accordingly, it's possible to wind the M4's engine response, transmission settings and suspension firmness back a couple of notches so it can behave pretty much like an ordinary BMW for those weekday commutes.

Come the weekend, though, and some open road, you can use the customisable "M" buttons on the steering wheel to instantly dial up the M4's outputs to the maximum.

That brings with it granite-like stability on the road (albeit with a slightly harsh ride); instant response from the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and, of course, maximum outputs of power and sound from the force-fed six.

Which brings us to one final point. This latest iteration of the M3 and M4 represented something of a come-to-Jesus moment for the model, with its return to a six-cylinder engine, when launched a couple of years back.

A barking straight-six powerplant, accompanied by an unmistakeable crackling exhaust note, had been part of the M3 experience for almost all of its existence until the arrival of the E92 model in 2009 - powered for the first time by a somewhat controversial high-revving 4-litre V8.

As successful and desirable as that model was - and despite the wondrous sounds that V8 produced - it didn't quite feel right for many purists raised on the six-cylinder experience - most notably the 250kW, normally-aspirated six that had preceded it.

That distinctive,unruly, clattery rattle that commands attention is synonymous with that famous M badge and this latest model elevates that reputation.

It's a bark that resonates like an echo from this car's celebrated past.

BMW M4 COMPETITION COUPE

HOW BIG? A mid-sized coupe, but a generously proportioned one at that. We were delighted with the capacity of the boot, and also of the rear seats.

HOW FAST? Anything that will reach the speed limit in four seconds flat is quick - and the M4 is certainly that. When dialled up to its potent best, it doesn't go fast, but sounds and feels that way too.

HOW THIRSTY? The M4's twin-turbo six guzzles a respectable 8.8L/100km and emits 204 grams of CO2 per 100km.

HOW MUCH? The flagship Competition version starts from $159,900 plus onroad costs.