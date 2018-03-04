SVG wins again as new Holden raises concerns

The next generation Holden Commodore has made an instant impression on the Supercars field and Ford rivals are raising concerns.

With two pole positions and two race wins, the numbers don't get much better for Holden's Shane van Gisbergen after the opening weekend of the Supercars championship in Adelaide.

As his Red Bull Holden Racing Team stablemate and defending champion Jamie Whincup failed to finish a Supercars race for the first time in 136 races, van Gisbergen made it four wins from as many starts on the streets of Adelaide in Sunday's 250km finale.

In front of a record crowd of 85,100, van Gisbergen made the most of Whincup's drama to leave South Australia with a 32-point lead in the championship standings.

It's the 2016 champion's 26th race win in his career and he joins Whincup (08, 09) and Marcos Ambrose (04, 05) as the only drivers to claim four consecutive victories in Adelaide.

Bathurst 1000 winner David Reynolds, who briefly jumped van Gisbergen mid-race following a pit stop before being overtaken a few laps later, took out second place and leave Adelaide in second place on the championship standings.

Holden veteran Garth Tander came home third in a solid result for the 40-year-old driver.

Ford star Chaz Mostert was fourth, a position his teammate Mark Winterbottom seemed destined to claim before a drive-through penalty in lap 56 for excessively cutting the kerb at turn two of the 2.33km street circuit.

Winterbottom would eventually come home 13th, and believes Holden's next generation Commodore has thrown down a gauntlet to the rest of the Supercars field.

The new model Commodore - the ZB - made its Supercars debut in Adelaide and wasted little time getting into the winner's circle.

Van Gisbergen proved the ZB - the first Supercar based off a hatchback road car - has one-lap speed as well as race pace.

Rivals, particularly those driving Falcons, have raised concerns about a supposed weight advantage with the new Commodore.

Tickford Racing and DJR Team Penske both claim the ZB's additional composite parts, particularly its roof, give it a centre-of-gravity advantage over the Fords and Nissan Altimas in the field, which have steel roofs.

Winterbottom says its no surprise Triple Eight Race Engineering - who Van Gisbergen races for as part of the Red Bull Holden Racing Team - has delivered a superior race product after 18 months developing the car.

"They don't do bad things. I've never seen Triple Eight do something that was slower," the 2016 champion told AAP.

"It's always an advantage and good on them, they work hard, get it approved and off they go.

"It's a better aero package, looks really good. They've done a good job on it. There's no doubt that's a better car than what they've had."

Winterbottom's boss at Tickford Racing, Tim Edwards, says the Ford teams are already looking into ways they can alter the weight distribution in the Falcon to match the ZB.

And despite the Commodore's impressive start, Winterbottom doesn't believe the Falcons are facing an unfair competition.

"It is what it is, I think we've got a car quick enough to win if we get it right, we've just got to work harder," he said.