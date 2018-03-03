Rookies learn harsh Supercars lesson

It's what you might call a rookie error.

First year Supercars drivers Richie Stanaway, Todd Hazelwood and James Golding all learnt a hard lesson about life in Australia's premier motorsport category on Saturday.

Among five drivers making their Supercars debut as fulltime racers in the 250km race at Adelaide's street circuit, the trio were all involved in a crash 56 laps into the 78-lap event.

While Ford driver Hazelwood managed to limp his damaged Falcon back to pit lane for repairs, Golding and Stanaway joined Tim Blanchard as the only drivers who failed to finish the race.

It means Golding and young New Zealander Stanaway will begin Sunday's 250km finale in Adelaide without any championship points - and a stark reminder about the challenge of stepping up to the main game.

"Not the result we wanted to end up with but definitely some really good things I can take away, I learnt a lot," Wilson Security Racing's Golding said.

"We were running pretty strong, come through a few cars and obviously just got caught up in an incident at the end there. We'll move on, tune the car up for tomorrow and hopefully have a good run then."