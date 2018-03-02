Montmeló (Spain) (AFP) - World champion Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time of the week in pre-season Formula One testing on Thursday as Mercedes gave a powerful illustration of why they will once again be the team to beat in 2018.

Tried and tested as Hamilton sets week's best in Barcelona

After Wednesday's testing at Montmelo was wiped out by the snow, Hamilton made up for lost time with a lap of 1 min 19.333 sec.

Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne, in a McLaren, was 0.521sec off the Briton's pace while former world champion Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari finished at 0.908sec back.

Thursday witnessed a bumper day of action as the snow and rain finally cleared with 1,101 laps racked up by the teams compared to 725 on Monday, 736 on Tuesday and just 17 on Wednesday, 11 of which were claimed by carefree two-time world champion Fernando Alonso in a McLaren.

Testing was briefly interrupted after Sauber's Marcus Ericsson and Max Verstappen in a red Bull went off the track and into the gravel.

Times:

Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:19.333 (69 laps), Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL/McLaren-Renault) 1:19.854 (110), Sebastian Vettel (GER/Ferrari) 1:20.241 (120), Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 1:21.317 (96), Fernando Alonso (ESP/McLaren-Renault) 1:20.929 (51), Carlos Sainz (ESP/Renault) 1:20.940 (60), Lance Stroll (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 1:21.142 (54), Sergio Perez (MEX/Force India-Mercedes) 1:21.973 (65), Max Verstappen (NED/McLaren-Renault) 1:22.058 (35), Pierre Gasly (FRA/Toro Rosso-Honda) 1:22.134 (147), Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Renault) 1:22.507 (49), Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1:22.789 (60), Charles Leclerc (MON/Sauber-Ferrari) 1:22.808 (59), Marcus Ericsson (SWE/Sauber-Ferrari) 1:23.825 (79), Sergey Sirotkin (RUS/Williams-Mercedes) 1:31.979 (47)