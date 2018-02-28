Snow to wipe out F1 pre-season testing day

Snow at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya is set to wipe out the third day of Formula One's pre-season testing.

Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari was fastest around the Circuit de Catalunya on day two of F1 testing.

The start of Wednesday's session was delayed with the medical helicopter unable to fly due to the torrid conditions.

The circuit has been cleared but, even if the freezing temperatures improve in the afternoon, it is unlikely the teams will complete any significant running.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton was due to test for Mercedes after sitting out the second day following an unscheduled change to the team's schedule.

Mercedes opted to keep Valtteri Bottas in the car for the entire day. Bottas completed 94 laps, four fewer than Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel who set the fastest time.

"With the weather conditions being up and down and the loss of track time we had on Monday, it made sense to keep Valtteri in the car," said Hamilton, who managed only 25 laps on the opening day.

"Having run in the morning, he was comfortable in the car already and we would have lost about an hour of running time with the driver switch.

"With no real understanding of whether good weather was coming or not, I took the decision to sacrifice that time in order for the team to gain better understanding of the car by going through the run plan."

The opening four-day test is due to finish on Thursday, with a further four days of practice next week.

The season starts on March 25 with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.