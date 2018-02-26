Type R proof Honda has regained its mojo

Are you the shy, retiring type? Hate being the centre of attention? Well you'd better stop reading now.

The new Honda Civic Type R is a wild, turbocharged version of their 10th-Generation hatchback.

Prefer to enter through the side door, rather than the red carpet? Feel uncomfortable when people are staring at you? Then this is most definitely not the car for you.

Now, for those who are still with us, let me introduce the Honda Civic Type R . As you'll have noticed, it's rather, shall we say, conspicuous. Immodest. Lacking in subtlety.

Virtually everything about this little Honda - which started its life as a relatively sedate little hatchback but has evolved into anything but - demands attention.

From the massive, gaping front air dam, the aggressive body skirts and intricate, overt Formula One-style aerodynamics package, the Type R is barely recognisable from the relatively meek vehicle upon which it is based.

Clearly, Honda wants to make a fuss. And with good reason.

You see, the normally buttoned-up Japanese brand is this year celebrating 25 years of the famous Type R marque - which has owned a cult following since the original NSX Type R back in the early 90s.

Perhaps it's also because this is the first Type R in five years - an interminable wait for the band of devotees who crave these relatively rare sports-enhanced Hondas.

Hotly anticipated it might be. But it's certainly not for everybody.

The Type R looks as if it has been constructed using every left-over aerodynamic device they could find from Honda's now-defunkt Formula One program.

Spoilers, wings, fairings, scoops, vanes, diffusers, vents, flutes, fins and skirts. You name it, there's at least one of each on the little Civic. It could have been modelled on the Batmobile.

Honda calls the gaudy aero package "superior airflow management, using innovative slats and vortex generating elements". Others might call it "over the top".

The oversized black alloy rims barely conceal the massive disc brakes, with red Brembo calipers. They're wrapped in wafer-thin, Continental ultra-low-profile, sticky rubber.

The seats are deep and brutally bolstered to hold occupants firmly in place - and for good measure are clad in vivid red cloth with bright Type R lettering. Even the seat belts are an eye-watering shade of crimson.

Not to mention the three-pack of trumpet-like exhaust outlets that peek our from beneath the rear diffuser.

For all its garishness, this car represents something of a return to form for Honda - once known for building exciting, desirable machines but in a bit of a funk over the past few years. The Type R is proof Honda has its mojo back.

Mind you, this is a very un-Japanese way to celebrate.

Reactions from members of the public ranged from admiring glances and thumbs-up from young males to a dismissive smirk from my wife. Suffice to say she thought this vehicle was not a good match for my time of life.

I have to confess, I felt just a bit self-conscious driving a car so clearly aimed at twenty-something young males and ageing boy-racers.

During our week-long test I had to attend a funeral but couldn't bring myself to arrive in this attention-grabbing little machine. Likewise when turning up to a business appointment. Yes, it's that conspicuous.

The irony, of course, is that it's sensational to drive - and you feel a bit guilty every time you leave it sitting in the garage.

It's not just the most eagerly anticipated Type R for a generation, but also the most technically advanced.

For the first time it uses turbocharging to deliver its hand-grenade acceleration, rather than the traditional high-revving, normally-aspirated four-cylinder engines of the past.

That means brutal outputs of 228 kilowatts - arriving at a cacaphonous 6500rpm and all being directed through the front wheels. Such a combination would once have delivered lethal torque-steer with so much power going through the front wheels, but modern traction control, engineering and electronics have all but eliminated that issue.

Our previous experience of the Civic Type R was almost a decade ago - one of the most enchanting hot hatches we've sampled and a triumph of Honda's Type R principles - light weight, high-revving engines and razor-sharp handling.

This one is not as loud or as frantic, but is more comfortable, substantially faster and probably more fuel efficient. It goes like a rocket, handles like it's on rails and boasts a formidable suite of electronic go-fast aides.

But part of me still pines for the previous non-turbo model.

Still, unlike many competitors, the Type R is relatively easy to live with as a day-to-day driver. Yes, the amazing wrap-around sports seats are so heavily bolstered that getting into and out of the car is a bit tricky. But it's also easy to find a comfortable seating position.

The short-throw six-speed manual transmission is accurate and easy to use, coupled to a nice, light, progressive clutch that makes the car difficult to stall.

Prefer an automatic to changing the gears yourself? Bad luck. Manual only here, folks. It will, though, blip the throttle for you on every downshift - a process Honda calls rev-matching.

Its ride is firm - bordering on harsh when the drive selector is switched to "Type R" mode - but it can also be dialled back to deliver a relatively compliant ride.

Instruments and switch-gear are well thought-out and, once you've acclimatised, are relatively intuitive to use.

Carbon fibre inlays bring a rare but welcome sense of calm and class to the cockpit.

A little metal plaque on the centre console designates the Type R's build number - a bit of a cliche but nonetheless a reminder that this is a rather bespoke little machine.

Look, it will never be a sedate family shopping trolley, but its five-door hatchback configuration, as well as the spaciousness of the donor Civic, bring surprising practicality to a car with such athletic prowess.

At $50,000 it's also a rather expensive Civic - but that pricetag compares favourably with direct rivals like the VW Golf R, Ford's furious Ford Focus RS and Subaru's WRX-STI.

Honda doesn't offer an official 0-100km/h sprint time for the new Type R. Instead, they will tell you how fast it can complete Germany's fabled Nurburgring Nordschleife - which it recently lapped in 7 minutes and 43.8 seconds. That makes it the fastest front-wheel-drive car ever to navigate that treacherous track.

What I can confidently advise is that it's indecently quick, particularly once the engine is operating at peak revs. Best estimates have it reaching the speed limit in about 5.5 seconds which is brisk.

Quick enough, perhaps, to let you pass rapidly by without being noticed.

But don't count on it.

HONDA CIVIC TYPE R

HOW BIG? Technically, it's a compact hatchback but, like the tenth-generation Civic upon which it is based, the R delivers impressive interior space and a generous cargo compartment.

HOW FAST? Rather. At full revs, it's quite a projectile. Thankfully, it has the electronics, brakes and handling to ensure all that performance is safely accessed.

HOW THIRSTY? Its combined average thirst of 8.8L/100km is not very impressive for a four-cylinder, two-litre hatchback. But we'll make an exception.

HOW MUCH? At $50,990 plus onroads it brings a welter of technology, performance and funky styling.