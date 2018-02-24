Herfoss pips Bayliss at Aussie Superbikes

Aussie road racing legend Troy Bayliss has completed a remarkable comeback, with a thrilling second place in the Australian Superbike Championship opener at Phillip Island in Victoria.

Bayliss, 48, displayed all the fighting qualities that made him a household name in the 1990s and 2000s, fighting to the end on Saturday on his Ducati to finish on the hammer of Honda's Troy Herfoss and ahead of reigning champion Josh Waters (Suzuki).

It was Bayliss' first race in the Aussie superbike ranks since 1997.

With Waters in control of proceedings, the race was red-flagged on the first attempt when light rain started to fall. It was restarted as a 'wet' race in what would be a six-lap dash to the finish line.

However, most of the field stuck with a slick tyre combination, and the racing was breathtaking at the front with positional changes aplenty.

Bayliss was briefly in front on the final lap before Herfoss took over. Bryan Staring (Kawasaki) was fourth, with the quartet separated by just half a second.

"I'm really so happy to get a race under my belt," said Bayliss. "In dodgy conditions, you have really got to use your head, but it was very stressful.

"It was a real dog fight in part two. Waters and Herfoss are Australian champions, switched on and good to ride with. So even though it looked pretty wild, we were pretty good to each other."

It was a surreal experience for Herfoss, who found himself up against his childhood hero.

"I had to take him off my hero list as soon as I found out I was racing against him," Herfoss quipped. "I'm glad I got that 'I'm racing against Troy Bayliss race' out of the road early.

Bayliss' 14-year-old son Oli finished first and second in the two supersport 300 races.

Races two and three for the superbikes will be held on Sunday at 11:35am and 4:30pm.