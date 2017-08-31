The stunning numbers behind Lego's lifelike Ferrari F1 car

The Ferrari SF70H - the Italian manufacturer's car for the 2017 Formula One season - has been immortalised... in Lego.
The toy bricks company and Ferrari teamed up to put together a life-size version of the car driven by Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.
And it's no joke.
Here are the numbers behind the incredible technical effort:
- Bricks and special elements: 349,911
- Weight: 567 kilograms
- Development time: 844 hours
- Building time: 750 hours
Evidently, it was more than a challenge.
The development time translates to about 105 eight-hour days, while it would have taken nearly 94 eight-hour days to build.
How does it compare to the real thing?
The plastic car almost adds up to weigh as much as the real SF70H - it is just 161kg lighter.
It's also not the first expensive car to be built out of Lego this year.
British car maker McLaren put together a full-size model of their 720S, using 280,000 bricks and building it in 2000 man hours: