The stunning numbers behind Lego's lifelike Ferrari F1 car

The Ferrari SF70H - the Italian manufacturer's car for the 2017 Formula One season - has been immortalised... in Lego.

The toy bricks company and Ferrari teamed up to put together a life-size version of the car driven by Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.

And it's no joke.

Here are the numbers behind the incredible technical effort:

Bricks and special elements: 349,911

Weight: 567 kilograms

Development time: 844 hours

Building time: 750 hours

Evidently, it was more than a challenge.

The development time translates to about 105 eight-hour days, while it would have taken nearly 94 eight-hour days to build.

How does it compare to the real thing?

The plastic car almost adds up to weigh as much as the real SF70H - it is just 161kg lighter.

It's also not the first expensive car to be built out of Lego this year.

British car maker McLaren put together a full-size model of their 720S, using 280,000 bricks and building it in 2000 man hours: