News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lewis Hamilton has shaken hands with Max Verstappen (pic) after their Bahrain Formula One collision.
Hamilton makes peace with Verstappen in F1

The stunning numbers behind Lego's lifelike Ferrari F1 car

7Sport /

The Ferrari SF70H - the Italian manufacturer's car for the 2017 Formula One season - has been immortalised... in Lego.

The stunning numbers behind Lego's lifelike Ferrari model

The stunning numbers behind Lego's lifelike Ferrari model

The toy bricks company and Ferrari teamed up to put together a life-size version of the car driven by Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen.

And it's no joke.

Here are the numbers behind the incredible technical effort:

  • Bricks and special elements: 349,911
  • Weight: 567 kilograms
  • Development time: 844 hours
  • Building time: 750 hours

Evidently, it was more than a challenge.

The development time translates to about 105 eight-hour days, while it would have taken nearly 94 eight-hour days to build.

How does it compare to the real thing?

The Lego SF70H. Pic: Lego

The real SF70H. Pic: Getty

The plastic car almost adds up to weigh as much as the real SF70H - it is just 161kg lighter.

It's also not the first expensive car to be built out of Lego this year.

British car maker McLaren put together a full-size model of their 720S, using 280,000 bricks and building it in 2000 man hours:


Back To Top