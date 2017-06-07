A drag car racer was lucky to walk away unscathed after a dramatic explosion obliterated her vehicle during a race in America.

Driver engulfed in flames after drag car explosion

Courtney Force had just hit the finishing line ahead of "Fast Jack" Beckman in the NHRA New England Nationals when the drama unfolded.

The car was hurtling across the track at speeds in excess of 600km/h when a sudden explosion ripped the vehicle apart and left it engulfed in a powerful fireball.

Flames shot out in all directions as the car careened into the side wall at high speed, before eventually coming to a halt.

The NHRA safety crew quickly came to Force's aid as she jumped from the stricken vehicle.

Despite the terrifying incident, the plucky driver still decided to return to the track in a backup car for the next round of qualifying.