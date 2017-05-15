F1 driver's wonderful gift makes crying boy's day

A beautiful gesture from Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen helped cheer up a sobbing six-year-old fan who melted hearts on social media.

F1 driver's wonderful gesture makes crying boy's day

Footage of the youngster bawling his eyes out in response to the Finn's race-ending crash were beamed to TV screens worldwide during the F1 Grand Prix in Spain.

The adorable images quickly went viral so race organisers and Ferrari decided to let the boy enter the exclusive paddock area where Raikkonen instantly lifted his spirits.

Decked out in Ferrari cap and shirt, little Thomas Danel's tears were soon replaced with a smile from ear to ear after he was given a pair of racing shoes from the Finn, known as the "Ice Man."

To make the six-year-old's day even more unforgettable, he was then invited to watch the podium celebrations with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel coming in second.

"This has been the most fantastic day for us," Thomas' mother Coralie said.

"We could not believe it when they came to get us and took us to Ferrari."

Raikkonen went out at the start after a collision with Red Bull's 2016 winner Max Verstappen.

Valeri Bottas, who celebrated his first career victory in Russia two weeks ago, made glancing contact with his compatriot and the impact pitched Raikkonen into Verstappen on the other side, smashing the suspension on both cars.

The 19-year-old Dutch driver, with a legion of fans around the Circuit de Catalunya, shook his fist as the field disappeared in front of him and Raikkonen stopped.

Stewards investigated the incident and decided to take no further action.

Bottas retired 38 laps later, having started with an engine that had already done four races and was hurriedly shoe-horned into the car overnight on Friday after a water leak was discovered.

Lewis Hamilton's strategic victory cut Sebastian Vettel's overall lead in the Formula One driver's championship to six points with a quarter of the season completed.

The Mercedes driver's 55th career win was hard-fought and tense, with Vettel seizing the lead from Hamilton at the start before tyre strategies played out.

Hamilton took the chequered flag 3.4 seconds clear of the German, who did all he could to beat him with a thrilling move to pass the Briton's teammate, Bottas.

"That's how racing should be and I loved it," said a happy Hamilton, who raced side by side with Vettel at turn one after the German's final pit stop.

"This is what the sport needs to be every single race...to have that close battle with him, a four times champion, is awesome."