Sebastian Vettel has unleashed an epic tirade against Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver ran off the track to stay ahead of him at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Vettel's ugly F-bomb rant

In the closing laps Ferrari's Vettel was just about to overtake Verstappen when the dutch teen cut the corner, prompting an almighty outburst at both his opponent and the race director.

"Move! Move for f***’s sake," Vettel screams after Verstappen holds his position ahead.

"He’s a ****! That’s what he is. I mean, am I the only one, or are you not seeing what I’m seeing. He’s just backing me off into Ricciardo. ****."

The Ferrari team then try to inform Vettel of race director Charlie Whiting's decision to investigate the incident after the race.

"Charlie said ... that ... Charlie said," the Ferrari radio begins.

"You know what, here is the message for Charlie: F*** off. Honestly! F*** off," Vettel sprays.

Eventually, Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene had to get on the radio to calm Vettel down.

"Sebastian! Sebastian! Calm down. They are under investigation. I know that is not fair, but calm down. Put your head down and we talk afterwards," Arrivabene says.

Verstappen eventually had to relinquish third place to Vettel after incurring a five second penalty, forcing Vettel to run to the podium.

The young Dutch-man was clearly displeased with Vettel's actions after the race.

Max Verstappen: Vettel "is a very frustrated guy, shouting on the radio like a child"#F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/UsvkDpxwfs — Formula 1 (@F1) October 30, 2016

Daniel Ricciardo was also angry at the German, but got the last laugh when Vettel was also penalised and allowed the Australian to take third place on the podium.