British press slams ‘absurd’ Hamilton conspiracy theory

Mercedes formula one driver Lewis Hamilton’s astonishing conspiracy theory has been met with derision in the British press.

British press slam ‘absurd’ Hamilton conspiracy claims

The English driver openly questioned Mercedes after an engine blow-out cost him a shot at victory in the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Hamilton was leading with 16 of 56 laps remaining at the Sepang International Circuit when his engine blew in spectacular style, with flames shooting from the rear of the car.

It handed the race lead to Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who went on to take his first race victory since the 2014 Belgian Grand Prix, leading a one-two finish with his teenage teammate Max Verstappen.

"We have so many engines made for drivers, but mine are the only ones failing this year," Hamilton said after the race.

"Someone needs to give me some answers because this is not acceptable. We are fighting for the championship and only my engines are failing. It does not sit right with me."

Kevin Eason in his article for The Times, was quick to pour cold water on the Hamilton’s conspiracy theory.

"Most of the F1 paddock believe that there is no point in Mercedes sabotaging their biggest box-office draw," Eason wrote.

The Telegraph’s Daniel Johnson went one step further in his article, by claiming Hamilton’s suspicions bordered on “absurd,” while picking holes in the world champion’s flimsy theory.

"To design an engine which runs perfectly through practice and qualifying, only to blow up 15 laps from the end of a race, is a feat even the brightest brains in Formula 1 could not manage," Johnson penned.

"There are far more effective means of sabotage; putting excess fuel in the car to slow a driver down, for instance."