Formula One rookie Max Verstappen got the fright of his life when a giant lace monitor ran across the track near his car in Singapore.

'There's a giant lizard on the track. I'm not joking!'

The Red Bull driver could be heared saying "there's a giant lizard on the track. I'm not joking!" during the final free practice ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

As the 18-year-old Dutchman and teammate of Daniel Ricciardo came into turn three, the monitor lizard appeared on the inside of the Marina Bay circuit.

Fortunately for the lizard, it managed to scamper across the track after Verstappen passed it.

The young driver had set the fastest time in Friday's opening practice and was third fastest in the second practice just shading Ricciardo.

Verstappen, after finishing seventh at the Italian Grand Prix a fortnight ago, is sixth in the drivers' championship.

with AAP