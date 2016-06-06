Drag racer walks away from huge explosion

US drag racer Jack Beckman has miraculously escaped injury after his car was instantly turned into a fireball in a massive explosion.

At a National Hot Rod Association event in New England recently, Beckman's 'funny car' split in two after the fuel tank erupted just seconds into his battle with John Hale.

Beckman somehow managed to maintain control and stop the car before walking away unscathed.

The blast left commentators in shock.

"Oh, big explosion. Jack Beckman just exploded (the) body (of his car)," said one of the race callers.

"That sedan became a convertible very, very quickly.

"That's probably one of the worst explosions that I've seen in a long time."