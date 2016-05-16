Daniel Ricciardo had the perfect response after criticism from Sebastian Vettel about his aggressive driving in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ricciardo burns Vettel with brilliant sledge

Vettel fired up on the team radio after Ricciardo's incredible attempt to pass him, but the Aussie's comeback was as crisp as his driving.

Ricciardo was in fourth place late in the race and desperate to get on the podium, pulling off a daring passing move that forced Vettel to submit.

"F***!" Vettel screamed. "If I don't avoid that he is going to go into my car! What are we doing here, racing or ping pong!"

Ricciardo was nonplussed on the incident after the race.

"Apparently he said I was a bit aggressive on the radio," Ricciardo said. "Typical," he added, laughing.

