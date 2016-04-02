Those who hark back to the golden era of F1 miss one critical fact - there was never a golden era.

F1 Torque - Bahrain Grand Prix Preview

Pry off those rose-coloured glasses and watch unedited races from any era, you'll see the truth.

This can be a truly woeful sport.

From the ridiculously tiny 2005 grid of Indianapolis to the Brawn GP design loophole it's a sport riven by uneven power struggles, gross mismanagement and seasons of inevitable single-team whitewashes.

Many like to complain about Mercedes dominance. Are they talking about 2016 or 1955 when Mercedes two drivers wiped the floor with the opposition?

And oh, the hours of misty-eyed reminiscences of the Prost-Senna era of which we're all guilty.

In 1988 McLaren won 15 of 16 races. How thrilling.

Those who know the sport well know why they call this traveling debacle the F1 Circus.

And so it is as we head to Bahrain for the second race of the F1 season. Already so much hope, so much potential washed away by a torrent of fetid mess.

The new qualifying format, introduced for Race One in Melbourne, was declared a shambles by every participant. Teams, drivers and administrators decided to revert to the old system, except somehow they haven't.

Crippled by levels of governance so complex it would baffle even a White House wonk, we're now stuck with a system nobody wants.

If you have hours to waste, you can read about just how this was possible.

Even then, you won't quite understand.

Meanwhile, the sport's biggest name Lewis Hamilton says fans are falling out of love with the sport.

He was among the drivers to pen an open letter, indirectly to Bernie Ecclestone, claiming the administration of the sport is obsolete.

Bernie's acidic response was classic.

It began: "Gentlemen, I'm not sure that is the right description."

His view: "The drivers have no strength."

Funny stuff. But like a rusted-out Fiat, all the bravado and showmanship in the world couldn't sell this jalopy.

Meanwhile, fewer and fewer people can watch the sport on free-to-air television around the world following a new billion dollar deal.

Make no mistake, this is a sport in crisis.

And despite all of this, we're still glued to our sets and our seats.

Melbourne was a good race - much better than the majority you'd watch from any past era.

Yet somehow, we yearn for more.

Sebastian Vettel, whose sense of humour is one sweet relief, put it best.

He said: “Put it this way, if you sell vanilla ice cream, but everybody who comes to your shop is asking for chocolate ice cream, the next day you open, you expect to sell chocolate ice cream, but instead (we) just sell vanilla ice cream again.

“Usually you do what your clients would like you to do, but you are not really doing the job if you do the exact opposite. It’s something that we can’t be proud of.

“If everybody is against something and you still decide for it....well, qualifying is just one example that something is not right.”

All of this means few are talking about the actual series.

Rosberg leads the way and Hamilton poised for a fightback.

When we're battling for an entire sport, the race results come home a distant second.



ALONSO OUT STOFFEL IN

Fernando Alonso has been ruled out in Bahrain on medical grounds after his horror crash in Melbourne.

Frankly, he's lucky to be alive.

He sustained rib fractures and lung injuries, but had hoped to race.

Enter the sport's most exciting new name Stoffel Vandoorne. He'll take over Alonso's seat at McLaren this weekend.

For those without a motorsport addiction serious enough to be versed in GP2 standings - Vandoorne is a champion.

In many respects, he's a far more accomplished driver than others who have already been given their big break.

His stats are incredible.

He's been declared a "future champion".

But then, F1 has a lot of those.

Can Verstappen, Ricciardo, Haryanto, Hulkenberg, Rosberg and Vandoorne all be future champions?

Of course they can't.

Presumably, Hamilton, Vettel, Raikonnen and Alonso are also still good bets for future championships. Formula One usually chews up and spits out young talent.

Best of luck Stoffel.