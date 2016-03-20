Olympian-level physical and mental fitness are expected to play an even larger role in the outcome of this afternoon’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, with a severe radio ban for 2016 forcing the drivers to race unaided by engineers.

F1 fitness more important than ever

The additional restrictions introduced for this year mean that insight from the pit-wall on how to improve lap times; tyre and car performance is off limits.

“What we’re trying to do is to make sure the driver is driving the car on his own, (and) that he’s not being told how to drive the car,” said F1 race director Charlie Whiting.

That means the drivers will have to have to work a lot harder behind the wheel – and not just for racing wheel-to-wheel, but for consistent lap times, and making corner-by-corner setup changes on the smartphone-like steering wheel that has up to 35 knobs, buttons, switches and rotary dials to be used in a specific order at a moment’s notice.

"It is a big change and whether or not I agree with all of the implications I think it's definitely going to make it a lot harder,” said F1’s reigning World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

As a result, a driver’s physical fitness and mental strength will come to the fore – with the real benefits going to those who have worked hard in the gym over the European winter.

“Fitness and concentration go hand in hand,” says Jenson Button’s former physio, Phil Young from GP Human Performance.

“If you have a scenario where your fitness isn’t quite up to it, that’s when fatigue sets in, and when you start to make mistakes because your concentration levels aren’t as good as they should be.

“At that point, they might be thinking more about ‘oh god, I feel tired and I’m hot and whatever,’ whereas that shouldn’t be coming into your head, it should be all on the driving.”

This afternoon’s race will be tough, but the ultimate test will be in September – when the grid heads for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, which is held at night, under lights, at the stunning Marina Bay Street Circuit.

It’s been an instant classic from its 2008 debut – when it first wowed the world with its night-racing format, stunning cityscape backdrop and 23-turn 5.065km lap that passes the city-state’s most famous landmarks like the National Gallery Singapore and Raffles Hotel.

For fans, of course, the Singapore Grand Prix is an epic experience – with tropical weather, night racing, superstar music acts (last year featured Pharrell Williams, Maroon 5, Spandau Ballet and Bon Jovi), trackside bars and hawker-style cuisine.

For drivers, the temperature inside the car will hit 55 degrees at racing speeds. As a result, Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo will lose up to 3kg of fluid over a two-hour period.

“In my opinion, Singapore is the most physical challenge of the year for a driver,” said the Australian.

“A street circuit already requires a high level of concentration – and doing that with the humidity of Singapore is fun but challenging.

“It’s the one race of the year where you can open your visor to get cool air, and it’s actually worse because all the humidity and heat of the car just stays inside the streets as it doesn’t have anywhere to go.”

