F1 qualifying changed for Bahrain

Formula 1’s elimination-style qualifying system is set to be scrapped before the next race in Bahrain, after it was universally slammed by the teams and drivers for creating a series of ill-timed laps and no-shows.

The new qualifying format was rushed through by the sport in the weeks leading up to the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, with the three-part qualifying session (Q1, Q2, Q3) structure retained with a new elimination element that knocked out a driver every 90 seconds.

In the end, teams were too focused on the clock – rather than setting the laps – and it meant that drivers didn’t cross the line before laps were set, or drivers opted to stay in the garage to conserve tyres.

The sport’s top brass met in the paddock this morning, and unanimously agreed the format would return to the version used from 2006-15 – in time for the next race in Bahrain on April 3.

“First of all, we have to apologise for the mistake we’ve done and the qualifying will change from the next race on,” said Mercedes non-executive chairman, and three-time F1 World Champion, Niki Lauda.

“From Bahrain, we will have the same system like we had last year which, for me, was perfect – it worked very well. And this will never happen again.

“[Introducing the new system] was a quick decision, nobody thought about all the consequences which could happen and I think the consequences yesterday were only negative.

“So the best way is to understand this, and go immediately back, and don’t talk anymore about it, apologise and back to the normal system.

As for whether the qualifying U-turn would have to be agreed to by commercial rights holder, Formula One Management and F1 governing body, the FIA, Lauda said he expected it to be a the change to now be a formality.

“I don’t think there will be [a decision by them] because the teams unanimously agreed to change and I think it will happen.”

Others within the sport applauded the decision.

“I think they’re right. I think people were confused. I think that sometimes there were no cars on the track,” said 3-time F1 World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart.

“However, had they not tried that they wouldn’t know it was wrong so you’ve got to give them some asset on that.”

Another 3-time F1 World Champion, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position for this afternoon’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, which is his 50th start from the number one spot – putting him in third on the all-time list behind his hero Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

