Justin Wilson's organs donated to six people

According to his brother, the organs from killed IndyCar driver Justin Wilson were donated to six different people.
Stefan Wilson revealed the news on Twitter, a day after his brother died from a head injury he sustained at Pocono Raceway.
Wilson, 37, was hit in the helmet by debris from Sage Karam's car. Karam had crashed while leading and pieces of his car were strewn across the track.
A bouncing piece of debris was in the path of Wilson's car and after impact, his car swerved to the left and hit the inside wall.
NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams will run decals this weekend honoring Wilson (The Sprint Cup Series is off). Wilson's death was the first in the IndyCar Series since Dan Wheldon died in the final race of the 2011 season.
Sunday's race at Sonoma is the final race of the 2015 season. With the offseason just a week away, there's plenty of time for conversations about what the series can do to increase protection for drivers' heads. Wilson was killed because his head was exposed with the IndyCar Series' open-cockpit design.
