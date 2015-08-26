Justin Wilson's organs donated to six people

According to his brother, the organs from killed IndyCar driver Justin Wilson were donated to six different people.

Stefan Wilson revealed the news on Twitter, a day after his brother died from a head injury he sustained at Pocono Raceway.

With #giftoflife @justin_wilson saved 6 lives today. He just keeps setting the bar higher. Keep Julia & the girls in your prayers #myherojw — Stefan Wilson (@stef_wilson) August 25, 2015

Wilson, 37, was hit in the helmet by debris from Sage Karam's car. Karam had crashed while leading and pieces of his car were strewn across the track.

A bouncing piece of debris was in the path of Wilson's car and after impact, his car swerved to the left and hit the inside wall.

NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams will run decals this weekend honoring Wilson (The Sprint Cup Series is off). Wilson's death was the first in the IndyCar Series since Dan Wheldon died in the final race of the 2011 season.

Sunday's race at Sonoma is the final race of the 2015 season. With the offseason just a week away, there's plenty of time for conversations about what the series can do to increase protection for drivers' heads. Wilson was killed because his head was exposed with the IndyCar Series' open-cockpit design.

The entire NASCAR family mourns the death of Justin Wilson. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/l0RkpUMxjZ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 25, 2015

No words, just heartbreaking. I'm so sad, thoughts & prayers to Justin's family. Can't believe it. RIP & Godspeed #justinwilson — Will Davison (@will_davison) August 25, 2015

Justin Wilson represents why we do this; life is about getting the most from the time given w/integrity. No one did it better #RIPJustin — Mike Hull (@IndyMHull) August 25, 2015

Terrible news to wake up to, RIP Justin Wilson - one of the nicest race drivers I've known. A thorough gentleman, Just unreal.. — Narain Karthikeyan (@narainracing) August 25, 2015

@narainracing So sad buddy I see him now in clouds like this pic I took of him in Toronto #RIPJustinWilson pic.twitter.com/v592sFjmBQ — TimothyHollywoodKhan (@MYNAMEISKHANcdn) August 25, 2015

Very sad day for Motorsports... My thoughts and prayers are with Justin Wilson and his Family. pic.twitter.com/9GjRbs7zpE — Daniel Suárez (@dnlsuarez) August 25, 2015

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Justin Wilson, & offer our condolences to his family & his teammates at Andretti Autosport — NBCSN (@NBCSN) August 25, 2015

Devastated by the passing of Justin Wilson & wonder why I had so many more blessings. God please now bless Julia, the kids & @stef_wilson — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) August 25, 2015

Justin Wilson is the man you hope your son grows up to become, and the guy you hope your daughter grows up to marry. Few can compare. — Mike Kitchel (@mikekitchel) August 25, 2015

May God bless the kind soul of Justin Wilson and care for his two daughters and wife. @TxMotorSpeedway @IndyCar pic.twitter.com/amUszUVRyV — Eddie Gossage (@eddiegossage) August 25, 2015

