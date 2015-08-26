News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Could Ricciardo displace Hamilton at Mercedes?
Could Ricciardo displace Hamilton at Mercedes?

Justin Wilson's organs donated to six people

Nick Bromberg | From the Marbles
7Sport /

According to his brother, the organs from killed IndyCar driver Justin Wilson were donated to six different people.

Justin Wilson's organs donated to six people

Justin Wilson's organs donated to six people

Stefan Wilson revealed the news on Twitter, a day after his brother died from a head injury he sustained at Pocono Raceway.



Wilson, 37, was hit in the helmet by debris from Sage Karam's car. Karam had crashed while leading and pieces of his car were strewn across the track.

A bouncing piece of debris was in the path of Wilson's car and after impact, his car swerved to the left and hit the inside wall.

Seconds before Wilson is struck by the debris. Image: YouTube

NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams will run decals this weekend honoring Wilson (The Sprint Cup Series is off). Wilson's death was the first in the IndyCar Series since Dan Wheldon died in the final race of the 2011 season.

SPORT IN MOURNING: Will Power leads tributes to fallen rival

Sunday's race at Sonoma is the final race of the 2015 season. With the offseason just a week away, there's plenty of time for conversations about what the series can do to increase protection for drivers' heads. Wilson was killed because his head was exposed with the IndyCar Series' open-cockpit design.





















More from From the Marbles

Back To Top