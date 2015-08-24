News

Vettel beats Hamilton to Australian GP win

Aussie Speedway star injures spine in horrible crash

7Sport

Australian Speedway star Darcy Ward has suffered major spinal injuries after a horrible crash in Poland.

Riding in the Polish Speedway League, Ward was cannoned into the fence back first after his front wheel lifted and clipped a rival racer.

Darcy Ward in action. Image: Getty

The young Queenslander was rushed to hospital for surgery, with no feeling in his lower body.

Jacek Fratczak, the manager of Ward's team Zielona Gora, said the 23-year-old was conscious after the crash but was in the hands of doctors.

"It is important at times like this that Darcy has as much support as possible around him," team owner Matt Ford said.

"There is not much that can be done other than to show Darcy that he has the support of everyone and I have been touched learning of the number of messages that have been flooding in for Darcy since the news began to filter through that his injuries were serious, but that is simply typical of the speedway family and the esteem that the riders are held in within our great sport, a sport that at times can be so cruel."







The terrible incident comes on the same day British IndyCar racer Justin Wilson was struck in the head by a piece of debris during a race in Pocono, Pennsylvania.

Wilson is in a coma and in a critical condition.

