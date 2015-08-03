NASCAR driver crashes into his own pit crew

Brad Keselowski's day nearly went sideways during a green-flag pit stop in the first half of Sunday's race at Pocono. And he nearly had some injured crew members too.

Scary stuff in pit lane. Source: Getty

Keselowski's front tires locked under braking as he pulled into his pit stall and his car slid through the pit box. As his car didn't slow appropriately and his crew was waiting for him in the box, Keselowski hit multiple members of his crew and one of the tires that was supposed to get on his car went rolling down pit road.

It was a scary moment for all involved, especially the crew member carrying the jack. It nearly fell on top of him as he tumbled through the air.

Keselowski was told that his crew members were OK. And in addition to the long pit stop because of the near-calamity, he had to serve a pass-through penalty for an uncontrolled tire.

The sequence could have put a damper on Keselowski's day. Instead, his car was fast enough to get him back into the top 10 and he was able to catch a break as the top three drivers with three laps to go all ran out of fuel. Keselowski did too. But later than they did.

"We ran out there at the end," Keselowski said. "[Race-winner Matt Kenseth] and his team did a great job. We just had a really fast car, made a mistake on pit road earlier in the race and got us behind and we had enough speed in the car to drive up to about fifth or sixth on our own merits. And then of course some guys ran out of fuel in front of us and we were able to get up to a second-place finish. But I think we had at least that good of a car anyway, so I was really proud of the team and effort."

We've seen similar incidents in Formula One and IndyCar this year:

