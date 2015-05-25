Two crew members hit on pit road at Indianapolis 500

Two crew members were hit by a car on pit road during the Indianapolis 500.
As James Davison was exiting his pit stall after the halfway point of the race, his teammate, Pippa Mann, was in the left lane on pit road.
There was no room for Davison and after the two cars collided, he hit the crew members from Tristan Vautier's team. All three cars drive for Dale Coyne Racing.
It looked like an especially gnarly hit for the crew member on the left side of the screen.
MORE: Montoya edges Power to win 99th Indy 500
MORE: Aussie Ryan Briscoe impresses at Indy 500
Teams are supposed to watch for other cars coming down pit road to attempt to prevent these types of situations. One crew member was checked and released, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital.
The Coyne cars weren't factors for the race win and Davison's car was damaged enough that his race was over after the incident.
More form From the Marbles