Two crew members hit on pit road at Indianapolis 500

Two crew members were hit by a car on pit road during the Indianapolis 500.

As James Davison was exiting his pit stall after the halfway point of the race, his teammate, Pippa Mann, was in the left lane on pit road.

There was no room for Davison and after the two cars collided, he hit the crew members from Tristan Vautier's team. All three cars drive for Dale Coyne Racing.

the incident on pit road. hope they are ok. https://t.co/if7HWZMLtn — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) May 24, 2015

It looked like an especially gnarly hit for the crew member on the left side of the screen.

Teams are supposed to watch for other cars coming down pit road to attempt to prevent these types of situations. One crew member was checked and released, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital.

Daniel Jang, the other Coyne crew member, has been transported to Methodist for further evaluation. Right ankle injury #Indy500 — INDYCAR on NBCSN (@IndyCaronNBCSN) May 24, 2015

Greg Senerius, Coyne crew member, checked, cleared and released. #Indy500 — INDYCAR on NBCSN (@IndyCaronNBCSN) May 24, 2015

The Coyne cars weren't factors for the race win and Davison's car was damaged enough that his race was over after the incident.

Mixed news on the crew. One checked and released and one at the hospital for x-rays on an ankle injury. Let's hope for good news! — Dale Coyne Racing (@DaleCoyneRacing) May 24, 2015

