Daniel Ricciardo: Growing up fast

Australia's Formula One golden boy Daniel Ricciardo has given a rare insight into his private life in an interview with Sunday Night.

The WA local said his relationship with long-term girlfriend Jemma Boscovich is as solid as ever and they are 'loving life' in Monaco.

The couple met at high school and have been together for five years.

"For everyone watching at home, there are some hot girls around – don’t worry about that, we do travel the world and there are some gorgeous females," he said.

"I have only got eyes on one, sorry ladies, I know I have just broken a lot of hearts."

Ricciardo, 25, also revealed how his parents gambled millions on his career when he got his first break as a Formula One driver.

He is currently competing in Formula One for Infiniti Red Bull Racing. After fellow Australian and world champion Mark Webber announced his retirement from Formula One, Ricciardo was confirmed as his replacement at Infiniti Red Bull Racing for 2014.

He says his wins have been earned with hard work and encouragement from his parents, who have put themselves on the line financially for their son's dream.

When the offer came from Red Bull they had to choose to make a $3 million gamble on their son in order to buy into the team.

"Dad was really good because he never really pushed me. He was at a stage where his racing career was over he saw maybe there was something with me but he never tried to push his dream onto me," Ricciardo said.

Of his rivalry with world champion teammate Sebastian Vettell, Ricciardo says their relationship is "as good as can be".

Vettell recently said his Australian Red Bull counterpart has "made life difficult" for him this year, with their win tally zero-three respectively.

"We are at a point where I have won three races, he hasn’t won any but [Vettell] still acts the same around me," Ricciardo said.



"We still talk about the car and other things, you know, tells me how his baby girl is going and all the rest of it. I think for a racing relationship, team-mate scenario it is as good as can be."

Ricciardo, who calls himself the 'honey badger', said he isn't to be underestimated behind the wheel.

"I’m not complacent by any means, I think that would be a big mistake, and it’s not in my nature you know I think I’ll always feel like I’m always a hard worker."

"If you are winning with Red Bull they will keep pushing you and I knew there was eventually Formula One if I kept winning."