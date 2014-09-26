Daredevil racer somehow survives 600 kph crash

Land speed record holder George Poteet has suffered an unbelievable crash at 600 kph – but somehow survived the accident.

Daredevil racer somehow survives 600kph crash

Poteet was taking on a test run on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah when his “Speed Demon” took a very nasty crash.

The alarming accident was caught on his in-car camera. Poteet was driving his 2000 hp “Speed Demon” streamliner, in which he set the piston-powered wheel-driven land speed record of 706 kph.

In the car he has hit a peak speed of a breathtaking 744 kph.

About a minute into the drive, three miles from the starting line, the car dramatically veers off course and, as Poteet attempts to regain control, it slides sideways and into a series of rolls.

Much of the bodywork ripped from the car in what was a visually striking crash.

The safety cage remained intact, fortunately, as the car got stuck in the ground with salt flying everywhere.

Poteet was able to extract himself from the car very fortunately and he was taken to a hospital for observation.

Remarkably, he even returned to the salt flats the next day to thank everyone who came to his assistance.

Poteet has his sights set on hitting 805 kph in the car, which is currently powered by a forced-induction Chevrolet V8.

There is no word as yet regarding when “Speed Demon” will be back in action.