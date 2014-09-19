The family of Michael Schumacher are spending a reported £100,000-a-week ($184,000) to treat the Formula One superstar at his home in Switzerland.

Family spending $184k-a-week on treatment for Schumacher

Earlier this month, Schumacher left hospital to continue his recovery from the horrific injuries he suffered late last year.

Schumacher was left with severe head injuries in a ski accident in the French Alps in late December and was transferred to Lausanne in June after emerging from a coma.

He underwent treatment to stimulate his senses in a specialised outdoor section of the hospital, shielded from view.

Now the hospital in Lausanne has confirmed that staff trained there are continuing to help the seven-time world champion at his home in Gland.

"A large part of the team that cares for Michael now was trained by our specialists. We are following his treatment and are still a point of contact and entirely at his disposal," said a spokesperson for the Lausanne Hospital.

It is reported that as many as 15 people are treating Schumacher around the clock with their salaries and the cost of the equipment leading to the massive weekly financial outlay.

Schumacher does at the least have the finances to afford such treatment after amassing an estimated £300m ($552m) fortune during his Formula One career.

The Schumacher family home is along Lake Geneva in the Swiss town of Gland, where he has lived quietly for years with his German wife Corinna and their two teenaged children.

The family last spoke about Schumacher's condition when he returned home on September 9.

"Considering the severe injuries he suffered, progress has been made in the past weeks and months," their statement read.

"There is still, however, a long and difficult road ahead.

"It should not be assumed that massive changes in his health status were the reasons for the move."