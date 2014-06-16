F1 champion Michael Schumacher out of coma

The family of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher says he has come out of a coma and has left hospital in Grenoble.

Schumacher's family said in a statement the 45-year-old was released and will undergo rehabilitation in a private location.

The German, who suffered a serious head injury while skiing in the French Alps in December, was airlifted to a hospital and placed in a medically induced coma after a traumatic brain injury.

Sabine Kehm, Schumacher's manager, said in the statement the retired racer had shown “small, encouraging signs” during the “wake up” phase doctors perform before a patient reaches full consciousness.

The statement also said Schumacher's family believed messages of support helped in his recovery process and that they had offered a thank you.

"Michael has left the CHU Grenoble (hospital) to continue his long phase of rehabilitation. He is not in a coma anymore," Kehm said in a statement.

"We are sure it (the messages of support) helped him. His family would like to explicitly thank all his treating doctors, nurses and therapists in Grenoble as well as the first aiders at the place of the accident, who did an excellent job in those first months.

“For the future we ask for understanding that his further rehabilitation will take place away from the public eye,” it added.