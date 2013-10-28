Sebastian Vettel's doughnuts cost Red Bull $36,000

Red Bull were slapped with a 25,000 euros ($36,000) fine after Sebastian Vettel celebrated his fourth Formula One world title with a series of doughnuts at the end of pit straight.

After victory in the Indian Grand Prix secured Vettel yet another world championship, the German celebrated with a series of burnouts in front of a packed grandstand.

After examining footage, race stewards punished both the driver and Red Bull officials, but let Vettel off with a reprimand due to "special circumstance".

"The driver failed to proceed directly from the circuit to the post-race parc ferme as detailed under article 43.3 of the FIA Formula One sporting regulations," an FIA release said.

"Due to the special circumstance, the stewards accepted the explanation of the driver. The team failed to instruct the driver sufficiently to return directly to post-race parc ferme."

While Red Bull copped the brunt of the punishment, Vettel's pre-race statements seemed to exonerate his team.

"I didn't think about the doughnuts before the race today - it just happened," Vettel said.

"My engineer directed for the usual procedure, but I said 'not this time!' There are so many people on the main grandstand here, I just had to do it."

Last month, Australian Mark Webber was punished for running on to the track and hitching a ride on Fernando Alonso's Ferrari after the Singapore Grand Prix.