VIDEO: Race driver escapes fiery crash

A US race car driver has released footage of his nightmare, after being engulfed in flames inside his over-turned car.

Michael Stofflet lost control of his dirt-modified car while racing at the Mahoning Valley Speedway in Pennsylvania.

The car then flipped, trapping him upside down.

You can clearly see petrol spilling over the walls inside the car as the driver frantically attempts to free himself.

Rescue crews come to his aid and he tells them, "Roll it over, roll it over, roll it over".

As they crew attempt to roll the car it catches fire and quickly flames envelop the entire cabin.

Miraculously Stofflet walked away uninjured.

"Thanks everyone for your concern, I'm doing well, just my neck is a little stiff and no I was not wearing a head sock," Mr Stofflet wrote on his YouTube account.

"Thinking about getting one - never thought I would need it."