There were shocking scenes at a race at Bowman Gray Stadium in the US, when driver Mike Robertson was dragged along the race track by another car.

Spectators watched on in horror when Robertson flew horizontally adjacent to the car, desperately holding onto the passenger side door as the other driver Derek Stolz sped up and slowed down on the track.

The incident was the result of a prang, which prompted Robertson to get out of his vehicle and confront Stolz about the collision.