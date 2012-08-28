Schumacher sends pit crew flying after nasty accident

Four members of a pit crew in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) competition were sent to hospital after driver Ralf Schumacher skittled them on his way out of the pits.

Ralf Schumacher, brother of legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher, caught an air hose with the rear wing of his AMG coupe which ripped the line away from it's mounting and sent pit members flying as he sped out of the pits.

All four members of the BMW pit crew were sent to hospital after the contact but three have since been released.

A statement released by Mercedes read: "Four members of the team were taken to hospital following an initial check over at the medical centre.

"Three have returned to the circuit, but one is still in hospital. The injuries are not major and not life-threatening, but they are still in hospital for further checks."