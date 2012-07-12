Motorbike rider celebrates win one lap too early

This is one victory dance that motorbike rider Riccardo Russo will regret, and likely never forget.

Russo thought that he was celebrating a solid win at the Italian CIV Championship. The problem was he was celebrating a lap too early.

He inexplicably slows down after crossing the line to begin the final lap and continues to celebrate as fellow riders continued to pass him.

Once he finally realised his embarrassing blunder, he races to the finish line all too late. Russo ended the race in 14 place, missing out on any points.

In the end, Alessandro Nocco took out the race in the strangest of circumstances.