FMX rider survives mid-air clothesline

Warning: Offensive language

Twenty-year-old FMX rider Josh Headford has miraculously survived a near seven metre drop after being clotheslined mid-flight by a guy-wire inside a circus tent.

Headford was only a temporary addition to the circus show but had successfully landed the jump earlier in the week.

The impact of the fall resulted in a broken femur, fractured shoulder blade, and injuries to Headford's wrist and elbow.

Headford's manager Scott Murray told ESPN he was relieved that his client escaped without any long-lasting injuries.

"Thankfully there's not been any more serious complications, considering the violent nature of the crash." Murray said.

"After looking at the clip I know we're lucky this wasn't much, much worse."

Headford wasn't the only casualty of the night however, a clown on the ground was hurt when a cable hit him in the face.