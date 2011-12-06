IndyCars going cheap

Stuck for the perfect gift to give this Christmas? How about a slightly used IndyCar for the bargain price of US$50,000. Or you could always lash out and buy the set of three for just US$135,000.

IndyCar's going cheap

American racing company KV Racing have listed three 2011 Dallara IR07s on eBay in order to make way for a new fleet 2012 model cars.

The used vehicles have had their fair share of knocks and are sold sans-engine but don't let that dissuade you.

Speaking to Fox Sports, KV Racing General Manager Mark Johnson said that the cars would provide great value to an enthusiast collector or wannabee racer.

"If you look at what a new chassis cost, the development money spent, and everything involved, the cars have had a lot of money poured into them. A good solid six-figure development budget was normal." Johnson said.

Several crates of spare parts accompany each car and while they are redundant on the IndyCar circuit, these parts could easily fetch sums far in excess of their sale price.

"I would say that if you look at the parts in total, it’s between US$350,000 and US$500,000. And with the direction things are going with almost nothing carrying over to the new cars, be it suspension or brakes, gearboxes, gear ratios… You have to find something to do with it all."

So if you've been asking Santa for a new car this Christmas the big man in red might have a great green surprise for you.