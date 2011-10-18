Racer’s romantic act hours before death

A report out of Las Vegas says Dan Wheldon spent the final night of his life creating a permanent bond with his wife, Susie.

The popular 33-year-old Indy Car driver died after a ghastly 15-car wreck that sent his car into the air and then into a wall on Turn 2 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Wheldon, with 16 career wins, took home the 2005 IndyCar championship and won this year's Indy 500.

Just hours before his death, Wheldon was at the Palms casino with Susie. He ran into his friend, George Maloof, the Palms owner, as Susie pushed a stroller carrying the couple's 7-month-old son, Oliver.

Norm Clarke of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports that later that night, Wheldon and his bride had their initials tattooed on their wrists at a tattoo shop inside the Palms.

An employee at Huntington Ink wouldn't comment on the report of the "D.W." and "S.W." tattoos, but a fan uploaded the following photo from his mobile device:

Wife Susie, son Oliver and two-year-old Sebastian, along with two brothers and a sister, were at Wheldon's bedside when he passed away, according to the Daily Mail.

The British driver's parents reportedly saw their son's accident on television.

Clarke also reports that the last tweet on Wheldon's Twitter feed was "GREEN!!!!"

Thanks to The Post Game