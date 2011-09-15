Aussie Maddison in Cockatoo Island crash

Australian X-Fighters motorcycle star Robbie Maddison, has been airlifted to hospital after crashing during practice for this weekend's show on Cockatoo Island.

The 30-year-old rider reportedly injured himself on a temporary track built on the Island that sits on Sydney Harbour.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports he is currently at Royal North Shore hospital undergoing tests.

Organisers of the Red Bull X-Fighers have refused to comment on the injury suffered while practicing for his upcoming competition.