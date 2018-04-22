Mosimane: Why Sundowns won't break the bank for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates target Andile Jali

Pirates are hoping to re-sign the player, who played an instrumental role in helping them clinch six major trophies between 2010 and 2012

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane says they are not under pressure to sign Andile Jali.

The central midfielder, who officially parted ways with KV Oostende on Friday, has attracted interest from Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The Belgian First Division A side announced that they have released the 28-year-old with two months left on his contract.

Mosimane has since confirmed they are in talks with Jali's agent, Mike Makaab of Prosport International over Eastern Cape-born player's services.

“Can we afford him? We are talking to his people. He is an important player, but we are not in a hurry," Mosimane told City Press.

“Sometimes it is not about money only. There are other factors we look at before signing a player. His attitude and behaviour off the field will also influence our decision. We don’t want someone who will destabilise the dressing room," he continued.

The Sundowns gaffer stated that they would only sign the former University of Pretoria midfielder if his demands were reasonable.

“It will depend on his mind, finances and humility. Will it be that attitude of ‘I respect what I see and the brand’, or that attitude of ‘Do you know where I come from’? The talent is there and, with his match attitude, he can add value to us," he stressed.

The two-time PSL title winning coach added that most players, who return home from abroad tend to struggle to live up to expectations because of their attitude.

“Who has really made it after coming back? You have a history of all those guys. You can count them - (Collins) Mbesuma, Aaron (Mokoena), (Steven) Pienaar, (Ayanda) Patosi and (Matthew) Patterson. The list is endless. It’s only Benni (McCarthy) who really made it because of his attitude and arrogance," he said.

“When you come from overseas, it is not a given that you will be in the starting line-up. What happens when you are not? Are you going to walk straight into the team and say that you have a tag?”

The Brazilians are blessed with quality players such as Hlompho Kekana, Oupa Manyisa, Tiyani Mabunda, Bangaly Soumahoro and Lucky Mohomi in Jali's position.

“There is no pressure and we are not aggressive in our pursuit. K (Hlompho Kekana) is 33 this year and, with his experience, he is giving us a lot," he continued.

“We still have Lucky (Mohomi), Oupa (Manyisa) and Tiyani (Mabunda). Bangaly (Soumahoro) is also a number six for us," Mosimane concluded.