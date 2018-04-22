Moses Mabhida Stadium management confirm 18 injured during Nedbank Cup semi-final chaos

Injured people were taken to hospital after supporters stormed the pitch on Saturday night

A highly anticipated Nedbank Cup semi-final clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars did not have a beautiful ending on Saturday night at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The hosts’ supporters were not impressed with the 2-0 defeat which they suffered against Ea Lla Koto, as their final chance to lift a trophy this season was blown away.

Following the hard-to-swallow result, Amakhosi fans stormed onto the pitch demanding their coach Steve Komphela, be fired.

Although he resigned after the match, stadium property was damaged, and people were assaulted as fans vented their frustrations.

As reported earlier, the South African Police Services have since announced that two people have been arrested for the chaos, but Moses Mabhida Stadium management have now also released details of how many people sustained injuries.

Supporters started throwing objects onto the field particularly at the Amakhosi bench during the game, but the violence worsened towards the end of the match.

“A total of 18 men suffered injuries during the pitch invasion. Twelve of the men were treated by medics at the stadium, and five men were taken to hospital where they were treated. All have since been discharged,” said Vusi Mazibuko who is the Stadium’s general manager to IOL.

“Costs are still being counted, but we confirm there is extensive damage to the stadium, including seating, crowd barriers and access gates as well as general vandalism,” he continued.

“Five vehicles were also damaged in the media compound parking area. We will confirm within the next 48 hours the total sum of damages to the stadium and precinct,” concluded Mazibuko.

Just in the past few weeks, the Soweto giants were found guilty of a similar offence by the Premier Soccer League and were fined R250 000 but R200 000 was suspended for 24 months provided they do commit a similar offence.

They pelted Komphela and the players after their 3-0 loss against Chippa United in the league at FNB Stadium.