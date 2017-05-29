Antonio Conte: Victor Moses is not a cheat

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has defended Victor Moses after he was sent off for diving in Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal.

The wing-back went into the book after a foul on Danny Welbeck shortly before the hour mark, and soon after received his second yellow card of the afternoon when he went to ground under no contact from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain inside the area in the 68th minute.







Nevertheless, Conte refused to judge Moses and believes fatigue played a major role in the 26-year-old's crash to the ground.

"Honestly, I did not see the situation. I do not know for sure, but there is a lot of attention on this moment. Sometimes I think it could be tiredness," Conte said.

"We are at the end of the season and a lot of players are tired and then there is a lot of pressure. For sure, it is not a good situation to dive, it is true.

"But Moses is an honest player and if there was this situation he was tired and he did not want to cheat the referee."

Chelsea eventually ended up losing the final 2-1, Aaron Ramsey netting the winner with 11 minutes left on the clock.